Minapur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

The Minapur constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 90 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Minapur Assembly constituency comes under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Rajeev Kumar of the RJD won the seat by defeating Manoj Kumar of the JDU with a margin of 15,512 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Veena Devi won from the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 89,634 votes by defeating Vijay Kumar Shukla of the RJD.

Minapur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,74,475 voters in the Minapur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,44,367 were male and 1,30,096 were female voters, while 12 belonged to the third gender. 619 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Minapur in 2020 was 200 (189 men and 11 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Minapur constituency was 2,51,218 . Out of this, 1,34,188 voters were male and 1,17,021 were female, and 9 belonged to the third gender. There were 705 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Minapur in 2015 was 284 (198 men and 86 women).

Minapur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Minapur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Minapur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Minapur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Minapur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, RJD candidate Rajeev Kumar won the seat by defeating JDU candidate Manoj Kumar. He polled 60,018 votes. Manoj Kumar got 44,506 votes.

Ajay Kumar of the LJP stood third by polling 43,496 with a 24.85% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rajeev Kumar of the RJD won the seat. He polled 80,790 votes. Ajay Kumar of the BJP got 56,850 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 23,940 votes or 14.95%.

Minapur Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Minapur Assembly constituency was 1,77,908 or 655.28 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,60,142 or 64.85 per cent.