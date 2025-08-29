Matihani Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In 2020, Raj Kumar Singh of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won the seat by defeating JDU’s Narendra Kumar Singh with a narrow margin of 333 votes. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 81,480 votes.

The Matihani Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 144 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Matihani Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Raj Kumar Singh of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won the seat by defeating JDU’s Narendra Kumar Singh with a narrow margin of 333 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 81,480 votes by defeating Awadhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI.

Matihani Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Matihani Assembly constituency is a part of the Begusarai district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,38,858 voters in the Matihani constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,81,217 were male and 1,57,640 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 2,006 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Matihani in 2020 was 889 (864 men and 25 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Matihani constituency was 3,05,043. Out of this, 1,64,531 voters were male, 1,40,512 were female and no voter belonged to a third gender. There were 113 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Matihani in 2015 was 357 (334 men and 23 women).

Matihani Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Matihani constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Matihani Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Matihani Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Matihani Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) candidate Raj Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 333 votes. He polled 61,364 votes with a vote share of 29.64%. He defeated JDU candidate Narendra Kumar Singh, who got 61,031 votes (29.48%). CPIM candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh stood third with 60,599 votes (29.27%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Narendra Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 22,688 votes. He polled 89,297 votes with a vote share of 48.97%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sarvesh Kumar got 66,609 votes (36.53%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Shobha Devi stood third with 11,232 votes (6.16%).

2020: Raj Kumar Singh (Lok Jan Shakti Party)

2015: Narendra Kumar Singh (Janata Dal United)

2010: Narendra Kumar Singh (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Narendar (Independent)

February, 2005: Narendar (Independent)

2000: Rajendra Rajan (Communist Party Of India)

1995: Rajendra Rajan (Communist Party Of India)

1990: Rajendra Rajan (Communist Party Of India)

1985: Pramod Kumar Sharma (Congress)

1980: Pramod Kumar Sharma (Congress)

Matihani Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Matihani Assembly constituency was 2,07,178 or 61.14 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,82,458 or 59.81 per cent.