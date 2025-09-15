Masaurhi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Masaurhi Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Devi won the Masaurhi seat with a margin of 32,227 votes (16.69%).

Patna:

The Masaurhi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 189 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Masaurhi Assembly constituency comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rekha Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Nutan Paswan with a margin of 32,227 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha Bharti won from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 85,174 votes by defeating Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Masaurhi Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Masaurhi Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,37,282 voters in the Masaurhi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,75,187 were male and 1,62,091 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 460 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Masaurhi in 2020 was 813 (768 men and 45 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Masaurhi constituency was 3,22,055. Out of this, 1,69,666 voters were male, 1,52,374 were female, and 15 belonged to a third gender. There were 374 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Masaurhi in 2015 was 383 (296 men and 87 women).

Masaurhi Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Masaurhi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Masaurhi Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Masaurhi along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Masaurhi Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Masaurhi.

Masaurhi Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Devi won the Masaurhi seat with a margin of 32,227 votes (16.69%). She polled 98,696 votes with a vote share of 50.21%. She defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Nutan Paswan, who got 66,469 votes (33.81%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Parshuram Kumar stood third with 9,682 votes (4.93%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Devi won the Masaurhi seat with a margin of 39,186 votes (21.36%). She polled 89,657 votes with a vote share of 48.26%. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Nutan Paswan got 50,471 votes (27.17%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Gopal Ravidas stood third with 18,903 votes (10.17%).

Masaurhi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Rekha Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Rekha Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Arun Manjhi (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Punam Devi (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Punam Devi (Janata Dal United)

2000: Dharmendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ganesh Prasad Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Yogeshwar Gop (Indian People's Front)

1985: Punam Devi (Congress)

1980: Ganesh Prasad Singh (Janata Party Secular)

1977: Ramdeo Prasad Yadav (Janata Party)

Masaurhi Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Masaurhi Assembly constituency was 1,96,931 or 58.39 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,85,843 or 57.71 per cent.