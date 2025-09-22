Manjhi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Satyendra Yadav of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Rana Pratap Singh with a margin of 25,386 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Manjhi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 114 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Manjhi is part of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Satyendra Yadav of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Rana Pratap Singh with a margin of 25,386 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Janardan Singh Sigriwal won from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 102,651 votes by defeating Congress candidate Aakash Kumar Singh.

Manjhi Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Manjhi Assembly constituency is a part of the Saran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,024,79 voters in the Manjhi constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,586,63 voters were male and 1,438,02 were female. 14 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,344 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manjhi in 2020 was 2271 (2,170 men and 101 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Manjhi constituency was 2,834,78. Out of this, 1,523,29 voters were male and 1,311,34 were female. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 209 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manjhi in 2015 was 1,438 (963 men and 475 women).

Manjhi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Manjhi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Manjhi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Manjhi Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Manjhi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Satyendra Yadav won the seat with a margin of 25,386 votes (16.15%). He was polled 59,324 votes with a vote share of 37.56%. He defeated Independent candidate Rana Pratap Singh, who got 33,938 votes (21.49%). Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Madhavi Kumari stood third with 29,155 votes (18.46%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Vijay Shanker Dubey won the seat with a margin of 8,866 votes (6.32%). He was polled 29,558 votes with a vote share of 20.57%. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Keshav Singh got 20,692 votes (14.40%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Satyendra Yadav stood third with 17,803 votes (12.39%).

2020: Satyendra Yadav (Communist Party of India (Marxist))

2015: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

2010: Gautam Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Gautam Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Gautam Singh (Janata Dal United)

2000: Ravindra Nath Mishra (Independent)

1995: Budhan Prasad Yadav (Congress)

1990: Hazari Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Budhan Prasad Yadav (Independent)

1980: Rameshwar Dut Sharma (Congress)

1977: Ram Bahadur Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Ram Bahadur Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1969: Rameshwar Dut Sharma (Congress)

1967: Ram Bahadur Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Girish Tiwari (Congress)

1957: Girish Tiwarii (Congress)

1952: Girish Tiwari (Congress)

Manjhi Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,579,30 or 52.21% in the Manjhi Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,437,20 or 50.70%.