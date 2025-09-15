Maner Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Maner Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bhai Virendra won the Maner seat with a margin of 32,917 votes (16.65%).

Patna:

The Maner Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 187 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Maner Assembly constituency comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bhai Virendra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nikhil Anand with a margin of 32,917 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha Bharti won from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 85,174 votes by defeating Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maner Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Maner Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,25,625 voters in the Maner constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,71,898 were male and 1,53,719 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 571 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Maner in 2020 was 1,457 (1,387 men and 70 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Maner constituency was 3,00,395. Out of this, 1,61,448 voters were male, 1,38,940 were female, and seven belonged to a third gender. There were 328 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Maner in 2015 was 1,232 (634 men and 598 women).

Maner Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Maner constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Maner Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Maner along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Maner Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Maner.

Maner Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bhai Virendra won the Maner seat with a margin of 32,917 votes (16.65%). He polled 94,223 votes with a vote share of 47.44%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nikhil Anand, who got 61,306 votes (30.86%). Independent candidate Shrikant Nirala stood third with 14,615 votes (7.36%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bhai Virendra won the Maner seat with a margin of 22,828 votes (13.10%). He polled 89,773 votes with a vote share of 50.05%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shrikant Nirala got 66,945 votes (37.33%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 5,122 votes (2.86%).

Maner Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Bhai Virendra (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Bhai Virendra (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Bhai Virendra (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October, 2005: Shrikant Nirala (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Shrikant Nirala (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Bhai Virendra (Samata Party)

1995: Shrikant Nirala (Janata Dal)

1990: Shrikant Nirala (Congress)

1985: Rajmati Devi (Congress)

1980: Ram Nagina Singh Yadav (Independent)

1977: Suryadeo Singh (Janata Party)

Maner Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Maner Assembly constituency was 1,98,845 or 61.07 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,79,388 or 59.72 per cent.