Maithili Thakur to contest Bihar elections? Singer meets BJP leaders Vinod Tawde, Nityanand Rai Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Following Maithili Thakur's meeting with BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Nityanand Rai, speculation has arisen that she may contest the elections from a seat in Darbhanga.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Maithili Thakur met BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Photos from the meeting went viral on social media, fueling speculation that she may contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from a seat in Darbhanga.

Vinod Tawde shared the photos on his X handle on Sunday. In a post, Tawde said, whose family had left Bihar in 1995 during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, wishes to return after witnessing the state's progress. He added that he and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai encouraged her to contribute to Bihar's development and meet the expectations of its people, extending best wishes to her.

"The family that left Bihar when Lalu Raj came to power in Bihar in the year 1995, the daughter of that family, the renowned singer Maithili Thakur ji, wants to return to Bihar, seeing the pace of changing Bihar. Today, Union Minister of State for Home @nityanandraibjp ji and I urged her that for the people of Bihar and for the development of Bihar, her contribution is expected by the common man of Bihar and that she fulfill their expectations. Best wishes to Bihar's daughter Maithili Thakur ji!" he said.

What did Maithili Thakur say?

Maithili Thakur reshared the post on her X handle and wrote: "The people who dream big for Bihar, every conversation with them reminds me of the power of vision and service. Honored and grateful from the heart."

Maithili Thakur hails from Benipatti in Madhubani, Bihar. She was also appointed the 'State Icon' of Bihar by the Election Commission. Trained in Indian classical and folk music, she received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 from the Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contribution to Bihar's folk music. Along with her two brothers, she was trained in folk and Hindustani classical music, harmonium, and tabla by her grandfather and father.

Election Commission to announce election dates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections at a press conference scheduled at 4 pm today (October 6). The poll body's announcement comes after the poll body conducted a two-day review of preparedness in Bihar, meeting political parties and enforcement agencies to ensure free, fair, and smooth elections.

Notably, the term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.

The upcoming election is anticipated to be primarily a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

What happened in the 2020 Assembly elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting was conducted in three phases. The term of the current 243-member Assembly is set to end on November 22.

After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with BJP-led NDA.

