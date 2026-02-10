Maithili Thakur questions own government's minister over poor condition of hospital: 'Not Satisfied' Thakur said people from five to seven panchayats depend on this hospital and thousands of people would be benefitted if the condition of this hospital is improved.

BJP MLA from Bihar, Maithili Thakur, countered her own government’s minister over the condition of a government hospital in her Alinagar constituency. Rejecting a written reply from Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Thakur said she was not satisfied with his explanation, as she had personally visited the hospital.

She stated that the condition of the healthcare facility was extremely poor, which, she noted, was not reflected in official records.

“I am not fully satisfied with the response I received. It states that the building is not dilapidated and requires only repairs. I would like to request the minister to arrange an inspection, as I personally visited the site and observed that the building is in very bad condition,” she said during Question Hour in Bihar Assembly.

Besides, Maithili Thakur also urged the minister to provide two MBBS doctors for the hospital.

“The healthcare facility is currently operating in a small room. At present, there are no MBBS doctors working there. Previously, two MBBS doctors were posted at the facility, but they are no longer available. There is a requirement for two MBBS doctors to be appointed at this location,” she said.

Thakur said people from five to seven panchayats depend on this hospital and thousands of people would be benefitted if the condition of this hospital is improved.

“This hospital serves five to seven panchayats and is believed to benefit approximately 40,000 to 50,000 people. Located at the center of my assembly, it provides easy access for residents of both Ghanshyampur and Alinagar. I request the minister to give special attention to the development and improvement of this facility,” the Alinagar MLA added.

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur is an Indian singer known for her soulful renditions of classical, folk and devotional music. Born in 2000 in Bihar, she gained popularity through reality shows and social media platforms. She fought Bihar Assembly Election from Alinagar on BJP ticket and won the seat by a margin of 4,751 votes.