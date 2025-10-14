Maithili Thakur, 25-year-old folk singer, joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly elections Earlier, Maithili Thakur expressed her desire to enter politics, stating that she would like to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from her home constituency.

Patna:

Maithili Thakur, a 25-year-old folk singer, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. As per the reports, the folk and devotional singer may contest the election from the Alinagar Assembly constituency in Darbhanga.

Thakur, who is a native of Benipatti in the Madhubani district of Bihar, had earlier expressed her desire to enter politics, stating that she would like to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from her home constituency. "I would like to contest from my home constituency... my village if given a poll ticket. I have a special connect from that place," said the folk singer, when asked about contesting in the upcoming Bihar elections.

BJP MLA from Alinagar quits party

Earlier, on October 11, Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav had announced his resignation from the party, alleging that Dalits and other backward communities were not getting their due in the organisation. Yadav, who represents Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district, told a press conference that he will be submitting his resignation to the party's state unit president Dilip Jaiswal.

"I won Alinagar for the NDA for the first time. In the past, many other candidates, with deep pockets and muscle power, had failed to do so," said Yadav, who had contested the 2020 polls on a ticket of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur was appointed as the 'State Icon' of Bihar by the Election Commission, reflecting her influence and popularity. Her recognition underscores her role as a cultural ambassador for the state.

Thakur, trained in Indian classical and folk music, received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 from the Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contributions to Bihar's folk music.

Maithili, born in Bihar's Madhubani district, along with her two brothers, were trained by their grandfather and father in folk, Hindustani classical music, harmonium and tabla. She has rendered traditional folk songs of Bihar in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi.

Notably, the polling for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held in two phases and the counting of votes will take place on November 14. While the first phase would be held on November 6, the second phase will take place on November 11.

