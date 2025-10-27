Mahua Elections 2025: Will Tej Pratap Yadav be able to pave his way to victory in battle against RJD and NDA? Hot seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025: With Tej Pratap Yadav contesting from the Mahua Assembly constituency, all eyes will be on whether the RJD can retain its traditional stronghold or if the NDA will make inroads, or whether Tej Pratap himself can shift the dynamics in his favor.

The Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali district is gearing up for an intense three-cornered contest in the 2025 Bihar elections. Former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has parted ways from his party and has launched a new political outfit, is set to test his individual political strength on his home turf. Tej Pratap will face RJD candidate and incumbent MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan and Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar. As a traditional RJD stronghold, the Mahua seat promises to be one of the most closely watched and intriguing contests of the election.

Mahua Assembly Election 2025: Key candidates

Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Mukesh Kumar Raushan, Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Tej Pratap Yadav, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Indrajeet Pradhan are the main candidates in the Mahua constituency of Bihar. The LJP-RV is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Mahua Assembly Constituency

The Mahua Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 126 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is a part of the Vaishali district of Bihar, and it comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Mahua Assembly constituency comprises the Mahua and Chehera Kala community development blocks, making it a significant political and economic hub in the district.

Mahua, a subdivision-level town in Vaishali district of north-central Bihar, is strategically located about 25 km from Hajipur, 50 km from Patna, and 45 km from Muzaffarpur, the Tirhut division headquarters. Situated in the fertile Gangetic plains, the town's economy is primarily agriculture-based, with rice, wheat, maize, and pulses as major crops. In addition, small-scale agro-based industries, handicrafts, and cottage industries contribute to the local economy.

Named after the abundant Mahua trees in the region, Mahua was once a major center for Mahua-based alcoholic beverages before Bihar became a dry state in 2016. Today, Mahua flowers are harvested for seeds, which are processed to extract Mahua butter, used in medicinal and cosmetic products.

Mahua Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Mahua Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,86,501 voters in the Mahua constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,53,134 were male and 1,33,365 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Mahua constituency was 2,65,297. Out of this, 1,42,958 voters were male, 1,22,329 were female, and 10 belonged to a third gender.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan won the Mahua seat with a margin of 13,770 votes (8.08%). He polled 62,747 votes with a vote share of 36.48%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ashma Parveen, who got 48,977 votes (28.47%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh stood third with 25,198 votes (14.65%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tej Pratap Yadav won the Mahua seat with a margin of 28155 votes (18.46%). He polled 66,927 votes with a vote share of 43.34%. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Ravindra Ray got 38,772 votes (25.11%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Binod Kumar stood third with 15,578 votes (10.09%).