Mahnar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Mahnar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency Mahnar seat is 129. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Mahnar Assembly constituency, which is a part of the Vaishali district of Bihar, comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Bina Singh defeated Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha by a margin of 7,947 votes to win this seat.

Mahnar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 3,03,945 electors - 1,63,122 male, 1,40,808 female and 15 third gender - in Mahnar during the 2020 Bihar elections. Meanwhile, there were 2,72,958 electors - 1,47,506 male, 1,25,436 female and 16 third gender - during the 2015 Bihar elections.

Mahnar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Mahnar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mahnar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mahnar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Mahnar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

During the 2020 Bihar elections, RJD leader Bina Singh received 61,721 (37.34 per cent) votes to win seat. She defeated JD-U's Umesh Singh Kushwaha, who received 53,774 votes (32.54 per cent). At third place, LJP leader Rabindra Singh received 31,315 votes (18.95 per cent).

During the 2015 Bihar polls, JD-U's Umesh Singh Kushwaha received 69,825 votes (47.12 per cent) to win this seat against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Achuta Nand, who received 43,370 votes (29.27 per cent). At third place, JAPL leader Amod Kumar Ray received 5,425 votes (3.66 per cent).

2020: Bina Singh (RJD)

2015: Umesh Singh Kushwaha (JD-U)

2010: Dr Achuta Nand (BJP)

2005: Rama Kishore Singh (LJP)

2005: Rama Kishore Singh (LJP)

2000: Rama Kishore Singh (JD-U)

1995: Munshilal Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Muneshwar Prasad Singh (Socialist Party-Lohia)

1985: Munshilal Rai (Lok Dal)

1980: Munshilal Rai (Janata Party)

1977: Muneshwar Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Muneshwar Prasad Singh (Socialist Party)

1969: Muneshwar Prasad Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Muneshwar Prasad Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Muneshwar Prasad Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

1957: Banarsi Devi (Congress)

1952: Deep Narayan Singh (Congress)

Mahnar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Raghopur Assembly constituency was 1,65,274 or 54.38 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,48,186 or 54.29 per cent.