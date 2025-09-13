Mahishi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Mahishi Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Gunjeshwar Sah of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Gautam Krishna of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 1630 votes.

Patna:

The Mahishi constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 77 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Mahishi Assembly constituency comes under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Gunjeshwar Sah of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Gautam Krishna of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 1630 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JDU candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav won from the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,74,534 votes by defeating Kumar Charandeep of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Mahishi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,98,343 voters in the Mahishi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,841 were male and 1,45,498 were female voters, while 4 belonged to the third gender. 997 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mahishi in 2020 was 439 (424 men and 15 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Mahishi constituency was 2,72,352. Out of this, 1,40,335 voters were male and 1,32,015 were female, and 2 belonged to the third gender. There were 658 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mahishi in 2015 was 217 (199 men and 18 women).

Mahishi Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Mahishi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mahishi Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mahishi Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Mahishi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, Gunjeshwar Sah of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Gautam Krishna of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He polled 66,316 votes with a vote share of 37.83%. Gautam Krishna got 64,686 votes (36.9%).

Abdur Razzaqur of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) stood third with 22,110 votes with a 12.61% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Abdul Ghafoor of the RJD won the seat. He polled 56,436 votes. Chandan Kumar Sah of the BLSP got 30,154 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 26,135 votes or 19.09%.

2020: Gunjeshwar Sah (Janata Dal United)

2015: Abdul Ghafoor (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Abdul Ghafoor (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Gunjeshwar Sah (Janata Dal United)

2005: Surendra Yadav (Independent)

2000: Abdul Ghafoor (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Abdul Ghafoor (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1990: Anand Mohan Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Lahtan Chadhary (Indian National Congress)

1980: Lahtan Chadhary (Indian National Congress)

1977: Parameshwar Kumar (Janata Party)

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mahishi Assembly constituency was 1,72,299 or 58.81 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,36,878 or 53.47 per cent.