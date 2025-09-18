Maharajganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Vijay Shanker Dubey of the Congress won the seat by defeating Hem Narayan Sah of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 1,976 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Maharajganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 112 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Maharajganj is part of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Vijay Shanker Dubey of the Congress won the seat by defeating Hem Narayan Sah of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 1,976 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Janardan Singh Sigriwal won from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 102,651 votes by defeating Congress candidate Aakash Kumar Singh.

Maharajganj Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Maharajganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,027,86 voters in the Maharajganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,572,83 voters were male and 1,454,95 were female. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 840 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Maharajganj in 2020 was 1,053 (952 men and 101 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Maharajganj constituency was 2,769,52. Out of this, 1,447,65 voters were male and 1,321,81 were female. Six voters belonged to the third gender. There were 385 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Maharajganj in 2015 was 481 (296 men and 185 women).

Maharajganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Maharajganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Maharajganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Maharajganj Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Maharajganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Vijay Shanker Dubey won the seat with a margin of 1,976 votes (1.24%). He was polled 48,825 votes with a vote share of 30.07%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Hem Narayan Sah, who got 46,849 votes (28.86%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Dr Deo Ranjan Singh stood third with 18,278 votes (11.26%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Hem Narayan Sah won the seat with a margin of 20,292 votes (13.64%). He was polled 68,459 votes with a vote share of 45.51%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh got 48,167 votes (32.02%) and was the runner-up. JDR candidate Satyendra Kumar Gandhi stood third with 5,743 votes (3.82%).

2020: Vijay Shankar Dubey (Congress)

2015: Hemnarayan Sah Janata Dal United)

2010: Damodar Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Damodar Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Damodar Singh (Janata Dal United)

2000: Umashanker Singh (Samata Party)

1995: Baidya Nath Pande (Janata Dal)

1990: Umashanker Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Umashanker Singh (Janata Party)

1980: Umashanker Singh (Janata Party)

1977: Umashanker Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Anusuya Devi ongress)

1969: Mahamaya Prasad Sinha (Bharatiya Kranti Dal)

1967: Kaushalendra Pratap Shahi (Praja Socialist Party)

1962: Uma Shanker Prasad (Swatantra Party)

1957: Anusuya Devi (Congress)

1952: Mahamaya Prasad Sinha ( Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party)

Maharajganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,623,53 or 53.62% in the Maharajganj Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,504,39 or 54.32%.