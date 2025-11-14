Madhubani Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will RJD’s Samir Mahaseth retain seat? Vote counting to begin at 8 am Madhubani Election Results 2025: The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Samir Kumar Mahaseth and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Anil Kumar Mishra are the main candidates in the Madhubani constituency of Bihar.

The counting of votes for the Madhubani Assembly constituency began at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD, JD(u), Congress, Jan Suraaj Party and others. The NDA has been exuding confidence to dethrone the Mahagathbandhan from Bihar, while, Nitish Kumar-led NDA looks to retain its power in the state. The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Samir Kumar Mahaseth and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Anil Kumar Mishra are the main candidates in the Madhubani constituency of Bihar.

The Madhubani Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 36 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Madhubani Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Samir Kumar Mahaseth of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party with a margin of 6814 votes.

Madhubani Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 346962 voters in the Madhubani constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 182539 were male and 164400 were female voters. Only 23 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 1111 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhubani in 2020 was 440 (405 men and 35 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Madhubani constituency was 320210. Out of this, 170139 voters were male, 150057 were female. Only 14 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 883 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhubani in 2015 was 290 (203 men and 87 women).

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter turnout in Motihari

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

Madhubani Constituency: Main parties and key candidates

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Samir Kumar Mahaseth and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Anil Kumar Mishra are the main candidates in the Madhubani constituency of Bihar.

The BJP is in alliance with Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD is in alliance with Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Madhubani Assembly Constituency: Past winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Samir Kumar Mahaseth won the seat with a margin of 6814 votes (3.87%). He polled 71332 votes with a vote share of 38%. He defeated VSIP candidate Suman Kumar Mahaseth, who got 64518 votes (34.37%). LJP candidate Arvind Kumar Purbey stood third with 15818 votes (8.43%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Samir Kumar Mahaseth won the seat with margin of 7307 votes (4.42%). BJP candidate Ramdeo Mahto got 69516 votes (40.97%) and was the runner-up.

• 2020: Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

• 2015: Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

• 2010: Ram Deo Mahto (BJP)

• Oct 2005: Ram (BJP)

• Feb 2005: Ram (BJP)

• 2000: Ramdeo Mahto (BJP)

• 1995: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (JD)

• 1990: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (IND)

• 1985: Padma Chaubey (INC)

• 1980: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (JNP)

• 1977: Digambar Thakur (JNP)

• 1972: Surya Narayan Singh (SOP)

