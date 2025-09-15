Madhubani Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Madhubani Assembly Election 2025: The Madhubani Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Samir Kumar Mahaseth of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party with a margin of 6814 votes.

Patna:

The Madhubani Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 36 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Madhubani Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Samir Kumar Mahaseth of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party with a margin of 6814 votes.

The Madhubani Assembly constituency also comes under the Madhubani Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav won from Madhubani Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 151945 votes by defeating Ali Ashraf Fatmi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Madhubani Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Madhubani Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 346962 voters in the Madhubani constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 182539 were male and 164400 were female voters. Only 23 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 1111 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhubani in 2020 was 440 (405 men and 35 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Madhubani constituency was 320210. Out of this, 170139 voters were male, 150057 were female. Only 14 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 883 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhubani in 2015 was 290 (203 men and 87 women).

Madhubani Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Madhubani constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Madhubani Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Madhubani Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Madhubani Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Samir Kumar Mahaseth won the seat with a margin of 6814 votes (3.87%). He polled 71332 votes with a vote share of 38%. He defeated VSIP candidate Suman Kumar Mahaseth, who got 64518 votes (34.37%). LJP candidate Arvind Kumar Purbey stood third with 15818 votes (8.43%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Samir Kumar Mahaseth won the seat with margin of 7307 votes (4.42%). BJP candidate Ramdeo Mahto got 69516 votes (40.97%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

2015: Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

2010: Ram Deo Mahto (BJP)

Oct 2005: Ram (BJP)

Feb 2005: Ram (BJP)

2000: Ramdeo Mahto (BJP)

1995: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (JD)

1990: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (IND)

1985: Padma Chaubey (INC)

1980: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (JNP)

1977: Digambar Thakur (JNP)

1972: Surya Narayan Singh (SOP)

Madhubani Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Madhubani Assembly constituency was 187739 or 54.11 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 169692 or 52.99 per cent.