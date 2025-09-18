Madhuban Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Madhuban Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rana Randhir won the Madhuban constituency in 2020 by defeating the RJD candidate Madan Prasad with a margin of 5,878 votes.

The Madhuban Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 18 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Madhuban Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rana Randhir of the BJP won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Madan Prasad with a margin of 5,878 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Rana Randhir registered a win in the Madhuban constituency. In 2010, JD-U candidate Shivjee Rai registered his victory from the seat.

Madhuban Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Madhuban Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,53,483 voters in the Madhuban constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 72,216 voters were male and 80,520 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 747 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhuban in 2020 was 195 (188 were men and 7 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Madhuban constituency was 1,39,213. Out of this, 66,076 voters were male and 72,351 were female. There were 786 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhuban in 2015 was 11 (9 were men and 2 were women).

Madhuban Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Madhuban constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Madhuban Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Madhuban Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Madhuban Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Rana Randhir won the seat with a margin of 5,878 votes (3.93%). He polled 73,179 votes with a vote share of 47.69%. Randhir defeated RJD candidate Madan Prasad, who got 67,301 votes (43.86%). NOTA stood third with 3,732 votes (2.43%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Rana Randhir won the seat with a margin of 16,222 votes (12.09%). He polled 61,054 votes with a vote share of 43.94%. JD-U candidate Shivjaee Rai got 44,832 votes (35.72%) and was the runner-up. BSP candidate Santosh Kumar Madhukar stood third with 12,366 votes (8.90%).

Madhuban Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Rana Randhir (BJP)

2015- Rana Randhir (BJP)

2010- Shivjee Rai (JD-U)

October, 2005- Shivjee Rai (JD-U)

February, 2005- Rana (RJD)

2000- Sita Ram Singh (RJD)

1995- Sita Ram Singh (JD)

1990- Sita Ram Singh (JD)

1985- Sita Ram Singh (JNP)

1980- Vraj Kishore Singh (Congress)

1977- Rup Lal Rai (Congress)

1972- Rajpati Devi (CPI)

Madhuban Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,49,716 or 59.48% in the Madhuban Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,34,268 or 59.56%.