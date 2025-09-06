Madhepura Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Madhepura Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Chandra Shekhar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Nikhil Mandal of the Janata Dal United (JDU) with a margin of 16,046 votes.

The Madhepura constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 73 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Madhepura Assembly constituency comes under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Chandra Shekhar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Nikhil Mandal of the Janata Dal United (JDU) with a margin of 16,046 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JDU candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav won from the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,74,534 votes by defeating Kumar Charandeep of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Madhepura Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,30,734 voters in the Madhepura constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,71,541 were male and 1,59,182 were female voters, while 11 belonged to the third gender. 2,048 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhepura in 2020 was 486 (466 men and 20 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Madhepura constituency was 3,05,158. Out of this, 1,59,224 voters were male, 1,45,925 were female and 9 belonged to the third gender. There were 389 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhepura in 2015 was 308 (236 men and 73 women).

Madhepura Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Madhepura constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Madhepura Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Madhepura Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Madhepura Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, Chandra Shekhar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Nikhil Mandal of the Janata Dal United (JDU). He polled 79,839 votes with a vote share of 39.52%. Nikhil Mandal of the JDU got 64,767 votes (31.7%). Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav of JAPL stood third with 26,462 votes with a 12.9% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Chandra Shekhar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat. He polled 90,974 votes with a vote share of 49.52%. Vijay Kumar "Bimal" of the BJP got 53,243 votes (29.03%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Chandra Shekhar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Chandra Shekhar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Chandra Shekhar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October 2005: Manindra Kumar Mandal (Janata Dal United)

February 2005: Manindra Kumar Mandal (Janata Dal United)

2000: Rajendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Parmeshwari Prasad Nirala (Janata Dal)

1990: Radha Kant Yadav (Janata Dal)

1985: Bholi Prasad Mandal (Indian National Congress)

1980: Radha Kant Yadav (Janata Party Secular)

1977: Radha Kant Yadav (Janata Party)

Madhepura Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Madhepura Assembly constituency was 1,66,655 or 54.1 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,80,815 or 60.21 per cent.