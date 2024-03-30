Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LJP announces list of 5 candidates, Paswan to contest from Hajipur | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chirag Paswan to contest from Hajipur in Hajipur

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Saturday announced candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections that is scheduled to take place in a few weeks. Party chief Chirag Paswan will be contesting from Hajipur.

Others who have been named in this list include Arun Bharti from Jamui, Rajesh Verma from Khagaria, Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur and Veena Devi from Vaishali. Bihar will head to polls in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

