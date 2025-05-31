Liquor smuggling racket busted in Bihar: Three police personnel among seven arrested Three police personnel in Bihar's Begusarai district were arrested for protecting and aiding a liquor smuggling racket despite the state's prohibition law.

Patna:

In a shocking revelation from Bihar’s Begusarai district, three police personnel have been arrested for their involvement in a liquor smuggling racket. Despite the state-wide prohibition on alcohol, this illegal trade was thriving with the help of police insiders. The breakthrough came after police received confidential information about smuggling activities near the Salouna Railway Station in the Bakhri police station area.

Tiger mobile cops caught in the act

According to Bakhri DSP Kundan Kumar, three personnel from the elite Tiger Mobile unit — Niyaz Alam, Chandan Kumar, and Shashi Bhushan — were found at the scene during a raid. They were allegedly aiding in the delivery of smuggled liquor. When the police team arrived, the liquor smugglers attempted to flee, raising suspicion about the officers' involvement. The trio was detained and brought in for questioning.

Four liquor dealers also arrested

Interrogation of the police personnel led to the arrest of four liquor smugglers. Authorities seized 22 litres of country-made liquor, 3 litres of foreign liquor, Rs 17,500 in cash, and eight mobile phones. The analysis of call records and messages revealed that the Tiger Mobile personnel colluded with the smugglers to facilitate the illegal trade.

Smugglers paid police for protection

Further investigation revealed that the arrested police personnel were receiving regular payments and liquor from the smugglers in exchange for protection. It was reported that every evening, regardless of the day’s sales, a fixed amount of cash and a bottle of liquor were given to the officers. On the night before the arrests, a pickup truck reportedly delivered 135 cartons of foreign liquor under the protection of the same officers.

Disciplinary and legal action underway

DSP Kundan Kumar confirmed that all three Tiger Mobile personnel have been suspended and will face legal action. A total of seven individuals — three police personnel and four liquor smugglers — have been arrested in connection with the case. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the full extent of the network.