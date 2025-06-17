Bihar: Lightning strikes kill 12 across six districts in 24 hours, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia Authorities have urged people to remain cautious and follow safety advisories during thunderstorms, as the monsoon season continues to bring unpredictable weather patterns to the region.

Patna:

As many as 12 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across six districts of Bihar in the past 24 hours. The state government confirmed the fatalities and issued a statement expressing condolences to the bereaved families. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to provide an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Here's the list of affected districts:

Buxar: 04 dead

West Champaran: 03 dead

Katihar: 02 dead

Kaimur: 01 dead

Lakhisarai: 01 dead

Sitamarhi: 01 dead

Meanwhile, authorities have urged people to remain cautious and follow safety advisories during thunderstorms, as the monsoon season continues to bring unpredictable weather patterns to the region. The government is also actively monitoring the situation and extending necessary assistance to affected families.

Bihar reeled under severe heatwave

Last week, parts of Bihar reeled under an intense heatwave, with temperatures shooting past the 40 degrees Celsius mark in at least a dozen locations across the state. The blistering heat made life difficult for residents, with people were advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. According to weather officials, several districts recorded sweltering conditions as the mercury continued to climb, marking one of the harshest spells of the season so far.

Three killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

In the neighbouring state of Jharkhand, three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Palamu district on Tuesday, police said. The first incident took place at Chando village in Chainpur police station area when 60-year-old Sarastia Devi was sitting with her daughter Rupa Kumari (21) on the verandah of her house when they were struck by lightning. Chainpur police station in-charge Shriram Sharma said both of them were killed in the incident and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Six new airports to come up in Bihar soon, state cabinet gives green signal: Check location, project cost