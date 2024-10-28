Pappu Yadav receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, urges Centre for more security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav stated that he had received a life-threatening call from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to the information released, Yadav is said to have received calls multiple times from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following which he has also written a letter to a senior police official, giving him a detailed account related to the incident.

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the threatening call made to Pappu Yadav comes after the latter stated that if the law permits, he will finish the network of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in 24 hours. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the leader earlier made a statement in the aftermath of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case in Mumbai.

"A criminal sitting in jail challenges. He is killing people, and everyone is a mute spectator. First Moosewala, then the head of Karni Sena. Now an industrialist politician was killed. If the law permits, I will finish the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," Yadav had then remarked.

Yadav urges Centre for more security

Moreover, in the aftermath of the incident, Pappu Yadav has also written a letter to the Home Ministry demanding Z category security be provided to him. Yadav cited the threat he received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a basis for his demand. He has also sent a copy of the letter to the CM of Bihar and senior administrative and police officials in the state.