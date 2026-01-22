Lawrence Bishnoi gang operative injured in police encounter near Patna, major plot foiled A major operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was shot in the leg during an encounter with Masaurhi police. He was planning a major crime in Patna when the police intercepted him. The accusedis now under treatment while the investigation is underway.

Patna:

A key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was injured during a police encounter in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday night. The person has been identified as gang's Bihar incharge, Parmanand Yadav. As per details, he was shot in the leg during the exchange of fire in Masaurhi and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and began a detailed investigation, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter took place near Lala Bigha village on NH 22 under the Masaurhi police station limits. Yadav was reportedly heading on his bike to meet an associate when police received specific information that he had entered Patna to execute a major criminal act. Acting on the alert, police surrounded him which prompted him to open fire. However, he got injured in the retaliatory fire by the police.

Accused has long criminal history

Police sources have revealed that Parmanand Yadav is originally from Chater Chandwa village in the Latehar district. He faces more than three dozen criminal cases registered across Patna, various districts of Bihar, and multiple locations in Jharkhand. His involvement with the international Lawrence Bishnoi gang has long been under surveillance and the encounter is seen as a significant breakthrough for the police, as per officials.

