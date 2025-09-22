Laukaha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Laukaha Assembly Election 2025: The Laukaha Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, Bharat Bhushan Mandal from Rashtriya Janata Dal defeated Lakshmeshwar Ray of the Janata Dal (United) by a margin of 9471 votes.

The Laukaha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 40 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs) . The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Laukaha Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, Bharat Bhushan Mandal from Rashtriya Janata Dal defeated Lakshmeshwar Ray of the Janata Dal (United) by a margin of 9471 votes.

The Laukaha Assembly constituency is part of the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Rampreet Mandal won the Jhanjharpur parliamentary seat by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party with a margin of 184169 votes.

Laukaha Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Laukaha Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 341847 voters in the Laukaha constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 178326 were male and 163512 were female voters. Only 9 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 1086 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Laukaha in 2020 was 159 (151 men and 8 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Laukaha constituency was 309266. Out of this, 160913 voters were male, 148347 were female. Only 6 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1138 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Laukaha in 2015 was 32 (32 men and 0 women).

Laukaha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Laukaha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Laukaha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Laukaha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Laukaha Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Bharat Bhushan Mandal won the seat with a margin of 10077 votes (4.93%). He polled 78523 votes with a vote share of 37.57%. He defeated JDU candidate Lakshmeshwar Ray, who got 68446 votes (32.75%). LJP candidate Pramod Kumar Priyedarshi stood third with 30494 votes (14.59%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Lakshmeshwar Roy won the seat with margin of 23833 votes (13.35%). BJP candidate Pramod Kumar Priyedarshi got 56138 votes (30.64%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Bharat Bhushan Mandal (RJD)

2015: Lakshmeshwar Roy (JDU)

2010: Hari Prasad Sah (JDU)

Oct 2005: Hari (JDU)

Feb 2005: Anis (RJD)

2000: Hari Pd Sah (SAP)

1995: Lal Bihari Yadav (CPI)

1990: Lal Bihari Yadav (CPI)

1985: Abdul Hai Payami (INC)

1980: Lal Bihari Yadav (CPI)

1977: Kuldeo Goit (INC)

1972: Dhaniklal Mandal (SOP)

Laukaha Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Laukaha Assembly constituency was 209006 or 61.14 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 183235 or 59.25 per cent.