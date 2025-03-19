Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Yadav reaches ED office, RJD workers stage protest in Patna Land-for-jobs case: Hundreds of RJD workers also reached the ED office and raised slogans hailing the RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav. This comes a day after Rabri Devi and her MLA son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the ED in the same case.

Land-for-jobs case: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna after being summoned for questioning in the land-for-jobs money laundering case. The 76-year-old leader has been asked to depose before the federal probe agency in Patna. Yadav is accompanied by his daughter and RJD leader Misa Bharti to the ED office.

The high-profile appearance sparked a political buzz in the city, with hundreds of RJD supporters gathering outside the ED premises. They also staged a protest and raised slogans in support of their leader.

It is worth noting that the ED had earlier recorded Lalu Yadav's statement on January 20, 2024. His son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also questioned by the agency on January 30 last year. Both instances had triggered political uproar, and now, fresh political controversy is brewing once again over the ED summons. Lalu's daughter a Misa Bharti stated that their family is fully cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha commented, "One must face the consequences of their actions."

Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap questioned by ED

Earlier on Tuesday, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her MLA son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the same case. Last year, the ED filed a chargesheet in the case against Lalu Yadav's family members before a Delhi court, naming Rabri Devi and their daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav as accused apart from some others.

About land-for-jobs case

The probe pertains to the allegation that Lalu Yadav, during his tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre, indulged in corruption for the appointment of group D substitutes in Indian Railways during 2004-2009. According to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, the candidates were told to "transfer land as a bribe" in return for jobs in the railways, the ED said in a statement earlier. The money laundering case is based on the CBI complaint.

ALSO READ: Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti leave from ED office after appearing before agency in land for job scam