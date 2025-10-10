Lalu Yadav steps in amid seat sharing tussle in Mahagathbandhan, to chair key RJD meet today Bihar elections: Lalu Yadav will chair a meeting of the RJD parliamentary board will be held in Patna on Friday to finalise the list of candidates and seat-sharing among the Mahagathbandhan partners.

Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan is still scrambling to finalise a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections due to an apparent disagreement between the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress over the number of seats to be given to the latter. To break this impasse, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has now stepped in.

The meeting will take place at Rabri Devi’s residence at 1:30 pm. Before this, at 12 noon, RJD's Bihar parliamentary board will also convene under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. The discussions in both meetings are expected to focus on strategies to ensure the victory of RJD candidates in the elections.

The Congress-RJD seat-sharing impasse

A key point of contention within the Mahagathbandhan has been the seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the RJD. The Congress has demanded 78 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, seeking a significant share within the Mahagathbandhan.

The RJD, however, has offered only 48 seats, leading to a deadlock between the two major allies. Reports suggest that a possible compromise of around 55 seats is being considered to resolve the dispute and maintain alliance cohesion.

Sources said Tejashwi Yadav is cautious about conceding more seats to the Congress due to its lower success rate in the last election, while Left parties are pressing for adequate representation within the alliance.

Bihar elections 2025

With voting scheduled for November 6 and 11, alliances are finalising their election strategies. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 14 following which the results will be declared.

The Mahagathbandhan is preparing to take on the NDA, while Mukesh Sahani’s public claim to the deputy chief minister post adds both confidence and a potentially provocative element to the opposition’s campaign narrative.