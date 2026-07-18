Lalu Yadav to undergo treatment at AIIMS Delhi after blood pressure fluctuations

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will travel to AIIMS Delhi on Saturday to continue his medical treatment, his eldest daughter Misa Bharti told reporters, a day after he was rushed to the hospital in Patna.

What happened to Lalu Yadav on Friday night

Lalu Prasad's blood pressure spiked suddenly on Friday evening, in response to which his family took him to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) Patna. Doctors ran a full check-up, and once his numbers settled down, he was sent back home. Bharti said his condition is stable now, though doctors want him resting under appropriate care before he makes the trip to Delhi, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Yadav regularly receives specialised treatment at AIIMS, said Misa Bharti.

“He was admitted to IGIMS following fluctuations in his blood pressure. Doctors conducted a detailed examination and discharged him after his condition stabilised. He will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for further medical care on Saturday,” Bharti, RJD MP, told reporters.

This is not the first health scare for the 79-year-old former Bihar CM. He had a kidney transplant done in Singapore in December 2022 with his daughter Rohini Acharya donating one of her kidneys and has been receiving routine treatment at AIIMS Delhi.

Misa Bharti highlights sanitation issues in Kautilya Nagar

Away from the health update, Bharti brought up another issue faced by the former CM during the press interaction. She spoke about the sanitation problems in Kautilya Nagar, where Lalu Prasad and his wife, Rabri Devi , recently moved. She was careful with her words, saying that speaking up too much about it might get misread.

“Go anywhere in Patna, the capital of Bihar, and you will find the same situation. Ordinary people are suffering, and so are we. Whether it is Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh or other areas, garbage keeps piling up. This creates serious health concerns, including the spread of diseases such as malaria,” Misa Bharti further added.

The family moved to Kautilya Nagar, after spending almost 20 years at the government bungalow 10 Circular Road. That house has now gone to BJP’s Bihar minister Nand Kishore Ram, who handles the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Resources portfolio. As of now, neither AIIMS nor IGIMS has put out an official word on what exactly Prasad's treatment in Delhi will involve.

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