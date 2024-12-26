Lalu Yadav condemns lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants, says ‘This is wrong, shouldn't be done’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.

A day after the Bihar Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that the police should not have lathi charged and that it was wrong. "Aisa nahi karna chahiye tha. Galat baat hai (They shouldn’t have done this. It’s wrong)," Lalu said. The BPSC aspirants on Wednesday gathered to 'gherao' the commission’s office in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the examination.

However, police department authorities issued a clarification, claiming that they used 'mild force' and denied any injuries to the protesting aspirants. The officials claimed that the coaching teachers were provoking the aspirants to protest.

What did the police say?

The police named several social media accounts that were allegedly misleading the students. “To cancel the preliminary examination of BPSC, aspirants have been continuously protesting at the Dharna Sthal in Gardanibagh since December 18. These students are being instigated, both directly and indirectly, by some teachers. Additionally, many social media handles are misleading and inciting the students,” DSP Anu Kumari said.”

“On December 23, a candidate vandalized the Gardanibagh Hospital. Today, on December 25, hundreds of BPSC aspirants surrounded the BPSC office. Law and order issues were created without permission, causing inconvenience to the public. The administration used mild force to disperse the gathering, and no one suffered any injuries,” she added.

The police have filed an FIR at Gardanibagh police station under relevant sections against those who instigated aspirants, and further action is being taken.

(With ANI inputs)