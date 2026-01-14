Lalu Yadav attends Makar Sankranti feast at Tej Pratap Yadav's residence in Patna | Video Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav attended the Makar Sankranti celebrations at Tej Pratap Yadav's residence. Tej Pratap had met his parents on January 13 and invited them to the Dahi-Chura (a traditional Bihari dish) feast.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday attended the traditional Dahi-Chura feast organised on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at the Patna residence of his elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief, Tej Pratap Yadav. Tej Pratap was seen seated beside his father during the event, a moment that has drawn significant political attention.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was also present at the Dahi-Chura celebration. Tej Pratap Yadav's maternal uncles, Sadhu Yadav and Prabhunath Yadav, attended the feast as well. However, by the time Sadhu Yadav reached the residence, Lalu Yadav had already left.

Tej Pratap Yadav ties with family

The gathering has sparked fresh speculation about a possible thaw in ties between Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. Notably, this marks the first time Lalu Yadav has visited Tej Pratap's new residence since the controversy surrounding a photograph of the latter with a woman went viral on social media, following which Tej Pratap moved out of the family home.

In the aftermath of the controversy, Lalu Prasad Yadav had expelled Tej Pratap from the RJD for six years, citing "irresponsible behaviour," and had publicly snapped ties with him. Tej Pratap later made an emotional appeal to his father, saying that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi meant the world to him, while alleging that some "greedy people" were playing politics with his life.

Subsequently, Tej Pratap floated his own party and contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on his party's symbol, but was defeated.

Tej Pratap had extended the invitation on January 13

Tej Pratap had extended the invitation for the Makar Sankranti feast a day earlier. In a post on X dated January 13, he said he visited his parents' residence at 10 Circular Road to seek their blessings and personally invited them to the "historic Dahi-Chura Bhoj" scheduled for January 14. He also mentioned meeting his younger brother, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and spending time with his niece, Katyayani.

"Today, I reached 10 Circular Road and met my father, the honorable Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji, and my mother, the honorable Smt Rabri Devi Ji, to seek their blessings. I also met my younger brother and the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi, and invited him by handing over an invitation letter for the "Historic Dahi-Chuda Feast" program to be held tomorrow, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. At the same time, today I also had the wonderful moment of playing with my dear niece Katyayani in my lap," he posted on X.

With Lalu Prasad Yadav's presence at the event, political circles are now abuzz with questions over whether relations between the father and son are slowly returning to normal.

