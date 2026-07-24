Lalu's long-time loyalist Mrityunjay Tiwari joins BJP in major setback to RJD

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a major setback in Bihar as former party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tiwari, who had served as one of the prominent faces of the RJD for several years, began his new political innings after taking the BJP's primary membership in the presence of party leaders.

Tiwari had resigned from the RJD on July 16, citing his growing dissatisfaction with the party's functioning and alleging that he had been sidelined within the organisation. Following his resignation, speculation about his joining the BJP had intensified, and it has now been confirmed with his formal induction into the party.

For years, Tiwari was one of the RJD's key spokespersons, representing the party in television debates and press conferences. He was considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and had often said that both Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi had always respected and supported him. However, he maintained that his continued neglect within the party in recent months ultimately led him to quit.

Tiwari's induction into the BJP is being seen as a significant political development in Bihar. Political observers view the move as a setback for the RJD, while it is expected to strengthen the BJP's position ahead of the state's upcoming political battles.

More to follow..

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