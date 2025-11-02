Lalu Prasad Yadav's Halloween celebration draws BJP's ire: 'Called Kumbh faltu' Earlier this year, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav stirred a controversy after he said that the Maha Kumbh has 'no importance' and it is completely 'meaningless'.

The political war between the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified again on Sunday after the saffron party criticised former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for celebrating 'Halloween' with his grandchildren. Rohini Acharya, Yadav's daughter, had shared pictures and videos on X (previously Twitter) of the RJD patriarch celebrating Halloween.

"Happy Halloween to everyone," Acharya said while sharing the pictures and the videos that showed Yadav playing with his grandchildren, who were dressed up on the occasion of Halloween.

The BJP took this opportunity to criticise the RJD supremo and recalled that Yadav had called Kumbh celebrations 'faltu' (meaningless). In its X post, BJP Kisan Morcha (BJPKM) urged the people of Bihar to not for those who attack the faith.

"Don’t forget, people of Bihar, this is the same Lalu Yadav who had called the grand festival of faith and spirituality Maha Kumbh useless and is now celebrating the festival of Halloween," it said.

What was Yadav's comment?

Earlier this year, Yadav stirred a controversy after he said that the Maha Kumbh has 'no importance' and it is completely 'meaningless'. "The Kumbh has no meaning... It is just meaningless," the former Bihar chief minister had said.

His remark had drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which said Yadav's statement exposes the RJD's 'mindset towards Hinduism'.

Bihar assembly elections

Meanwhile, elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases. While the polling for the first phase will be held on November 6, the voting for the second phase will take place on November 11. The counting of votes, on the other hand, will take place on November 14.