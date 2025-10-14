Lalu distributes RJD tickets to loyalists, turncoats amid seat-sharing stalemate in Mahagathbandhan A massive crowd gathered at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna, following the couple's return from Delhi after appearing before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the IRCTC scam.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday distributed party symbols to several loyalists, even as the Mahagathbandhan alliance is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

A massive crowd gathered at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna, following the couple's return from Delhi after appearing before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the IRCTC scam.

Candidates who received a call from the party high command arrived to collect the party symbol. Many were seen flaunting the symbol, their faces lit up with broad smiles. However, it remains unclear how many have been officially granted party tickets.

EC releases notification for second phase

Notably, the Election Commission on Monday issued the notification for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, marking the start of the nomination process for 122 constituencies. Meanwhile, with only three days left for candidates to file nominations for the first phase, most political parties have yet to announce their list of candidates.

JDU turncoats get RJD tickets

Several prominent leaders received the RJD symbol, signalling their candidature for the upcoming elections. Among them were Sunil Singh (Parbatta), who recently quit Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), and Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo, a veteran leader and multiple-term MLA from Matihani, who had previously won the seat twice under JD(U).

Sitting RJD MLAs such as Bhai Virendra, Chandrashekhar Yadav (Madhepura), and Israil Mansuri (Kanti) were also seen emerging from the residence of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, proudly displaying the party symbol.

Lalu adopts 2024 Lok Sabha election approach

This move echoes a similar approach taken during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Lalu Yadav distributed several party tickets unilaterally, without waiting for approval from alliance partners.

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on 6th and 11th November this year. The counting of votes will take place on 14th of November.

