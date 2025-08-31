Lakhisarai Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Lakhisarai Assembly constituency, a General seat in Bihar's Munger Lok Sabha segment, is currently held by BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha, with a voter turnout of 52.8% in 2020 and 54.32% in 2015.

Patna:

Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency is one of the 243 legislative assembly constituencies in the state of Bihar. It falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, along with other assembly segments such as Suryagarha, Munger, and Jamalpur. Situated in Lakhisarai district, this constituency is categorised as a General seat and is one of the six assembly segments of the Munger Parliamentary Seat.

Lakhisarai Assembly constituency falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious by securing 74,212 votes, which accounted for 38.2% of the total vote share. This represented a swing of −2.59% compared to the previous election. He was closely followed by Aman Raj of the Indian National Congress (INC), who received 63,729 votes (32.8% vote share). Independent candidate Sujeet Kumar, son of Balmiki Singh, garnered 11,570 votes, making up 5.96% of the total votes.

In the subsequent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Munger parliamentary seat was won by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, representing the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]. He defeated Kumari Anita of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a comfortable margin of 80,870 votes.

Lakhisarai Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 368,106 electors in the Lakhisarai constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 196,927 were male and 171,168 were female voters. 11 belonged to the third gender. A total of 1,575 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lakhisarai in 2020 was 1,106 (consisting of 1,061 men and 45 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Raghopur constituency was 342,838. Out of this, 185,233 voters were male, 186,216 were female, and only 54 belonged to the third gender. There were 980 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lakhisarai in 2015 was 8 (consisting of 0 men and 8 women).

Lakhisarai Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Lakhisarai constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Lakhisarai Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Lakhisarai Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha secured a vote share of 38.2%. He defeated INC candidate Aman Raj, who got 63,729 votes (32.8%). Independent candidate Sujeet Kumar (son of Balmiki Singh) stood third with 11,570 votes (5.96%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha won the seat with a margin of 6,556 votes (3.61%). He polled 75,901 votes with a vote share of 40.79%. JD(U) candidate Ramanand Mandal got 69,345 votes (37.27%) and was the runner-up. SS candidate Ram Pukar Mandal stood third with 11,551 votes (6.21%).

2020: Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

2015: Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

2010: Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

Oct 2005: Phulena (RJD)

Feb 2005: Vijay (BJP)

2000: Krishna Chandra Prasad Singh (BJP)

1995: Yaduvansh Singh (JD)

1990: Krishna Chandra Prasad Singh (JD)

1985: Krishna Chandra Prasad Singh (JNP)

1980: Ashwani Kumar Sharma [INC(I)]

1977: Kapildeo Singh (JNP)

Lakhisarai Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency was 192,231, or 52.8 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 186,216, or 54.32 per cent.