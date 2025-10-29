Lakhisarai Assembly Election 2025: Can Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha continue his winning streak? Hot seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Congress leader Amaresh Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Suraj Kumar and Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Sukhdev Yadav are the main candidates in the Tarapur constituency.

Lakhisarai, the administrative headquarters of Bihar's Lakhisarai district, was carved out of Munger district in 1994. The constituency came into existence in 1977 and is one of the six Assembly segments under the Munger Lok Sabha seat. Since its formation, Lakhisarai has witnessed 11 Assembly elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant force as it secured victory five times. The Janata Party and Janata Dal have each won twice, while the Congress managed to clinch the seat only once in 1980. The RJD broke the BJP's winning streak in the October 2005 election. Currently, the seat is represented by Senior BJP leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha who continues to hold a strong political influence in the region.

Lakhisarai Assembly Election 2025: Key Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Congress leader Amaresh Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Suraj Kumar and Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Sukhdev Yadav are the main candidates in the Tarapur constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in the state.

Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency

The Lakhisarai Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 168 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal United (JDU), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are the main parties in the state. Over the years, Lakhisarai has alternated between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan, reflecting its politically aware and diverse electorate.

Lakhisarai has a mixed population of OBCs, EBCs, upper castes, and Muslims, making caste arithmetic a crucial factor in every election. The Koeri, Kurmi, Yadav, Bhumihar and Muslim communities hold significant sway over the electoral outcome. The constituency's economy primarily relies on agriculture, small businesses and government employment, with limited industrial presence. Despite being a district headquarters, urban infrastructure remains underdeveloped and many villages still face issues related to poor roads, erratic electricity and inadequate drinking water facilities.

Lakhisarai Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 368,106 electors in the Lakhisarai constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 196,927 were male and 171,168 were female voters. 11 belonged to the third gender. A total of 1,575 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lakhisarai in 2020 was 1,106 (consisting of 1,061 men and 45 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Raghopur constituency was 342,838. Out of this, 185,233 voters were male, 186,216 were female, and only 54 belonged to the third gender. There were 980 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lakhisarai in 2015 was 8 (consisting of 0 men and 8 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha secured a vote share of 38.2%. He defeated INC candidate Aman Raj, who got 63,729 votes (32.8%). Independent candidate Sujeet Kumar (son of Balmiki Singh) stood third with 11,570 votes (5.96%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha won the seat with a margin of 6,556 votes (3.61%). He polled 75,901 votes with a vote share of 40.79%. JD(U) candidate Ramanand Mandal got 69,345 votes (37.27%) and was the runner-up. SS candidate Ram Pukar Mandal stood third with 11,551 votes (6.21%).