Kutumba Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Kutumba Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Rajesh Kumar of the Congress won the seat by defeating HAM(S) candidate Sharwan Bhuiya with a margin of 16,653 votes.

Patna:

The Kutumba Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 222 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Kutumba Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rajesh Kumar of the Congress won the seat by defeating HAM(S) candidate Sharwan Bhuiya with a margin of 16,653 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha won from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 79,111 by defeating Sushil Kumar Singh who was a BJP candidate. In 2015, Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar registered a win in the Kutumba constituency.

Kutumba Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

The Kutumba Assembly constituency is a part of the Aurangabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,38,994 voters in the Kutumba constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 74622 voters were male and 63587 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. 784 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kutumba in 2020 was 244 (236 were men and 8 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kutumba constituency was 120046. Out of this, 63329 voters were male and 56122 were female. There were 595 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kutumba in 2015 was 218 (157 were men and 61 were women).

Kutumba Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Obra constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kutumba Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kutumba Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kutumba Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar won the seat with a margin of 16,653 votes (12.0%). He polled 50,822 votes with a vote share of 36.61%. Kumar defeated HAM(S) candidate Sharwan Bhuiya, who got 34,169 votes (24.61%). Independent candidate Lalan Ram stood third with 20,433 votes (14.72%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar won the seat with a margin of 10098 votes (8.41%). He polled 51,303 votes with a vote share of 42.74%. HAM(S) candidate Santosh Kumar Suman got 41,205 votes (34.33%) and was the runner-up.

Independent candidate Suresh Paswan stood third with 6,640 votes (5.53%).

Kutumba Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2010: Lalan Ram (Janata Dal (United)

2015: Rajesh Kumar (Congress)

2020: Rajesh Kumar (Congress)

Kutumba Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 138,825 or 52.0% in the Kutumba Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 120,039 or 49.37%