Kutumba Assembly Election 2025: Can Congress' Rajesh register hat-trick or will HAM's Lalan make comeback? A stronghold for Congress, the seat has seen Rajesh Kumar win consecutively in 2015 and 2020, registering an increase in margin and vote share in 2020.

Patna:

The Kutumba Assembly constituency in Bihar is gearing up for an intense three-cornered fight in the 2025 Bihar elections. Congress's Rajesh Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha's (HAM) Lalan Ram, and Jan Suraaj Party’s (JSP) Shyam Bali Ram are fighting against one another in the Kutumba constituency of Bihar. A stronghold for Congress, the seat has seen Rajesh Kumar win consecutively in 2015 and 2020, registering an increase in margin and vote share in 2020, further solidifying the party's influence in the constituency. HAM candidate Lalan Ram won the seat in the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections as a JDU candidate, but lost the seat with a big margin in 2015, while contesting the seat as an Independent candidate, following a split in the JDU and the expulsion of Jitan Ram Manjhi, which led to the formation of HAM(S). The emergence of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is also signalling a shift in the local political landscape. As Kutumba heads to the 2025 electoral battle, the contest between Congress's Rajesh Kumar, HAM’s Lalan Ram, and JSP’s Shyam Bali Ram promises to be one of the most closely watched and unpredictable battles in Bihar’s upcoming election.

Kutumba Constituency Assembly Election 2025: Key candidates

The Congress is in alliance with the RJD, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the HAM has a pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Kutumba Assembly Constituency: All you need to know

The Kutumba Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 222 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kutumba Assembly constituency is part of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rajesh Kumar Gupta of the Congress won the seat by defeating HAM(S)'s candidate Sharwan Bhuiya with a margin of 16,653 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha won from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 79,111 votes by defeating Sushil Kumar Singh of the BJP.

In 2015, Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar registered a win in the Kutumba constituency. In 2010, JDU candidate Lalan Ram, now a HAM candidate, registered his victory from the seat.

Kutumba Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kutumba Assembly constituency is a part of the Aurangabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,38,994 voters in the Kutumba constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 74,622 voters were male and 63,587 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. 784 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kutumba in 2020 was 244 (236 were men and 8 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kutumba constituency was 1,20,046. Out of this, 63,329 voters were male and 56,122 were female. There were 595 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kutumba in 2015 was 218 (157 were men and 61 were women).

Kutumba Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Kutumba constituency in Bihar will go to the polls in the second phase on November 11, along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Kutumba Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The result for Kutumba will be declared on November 14, along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Kutumba Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar won the seat with a margin of 16,653 votes (12.0%) for the second consecutive term. He polled 50,822 votes with a vote share of 36.61%. Rajesh Kumar defeated HAM(S) candidate Sharwan Bhuiya, who got 34,169 votes (24.61%). Independent candidate Lalan Ram stood third with 20,433 votes (14.72%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar won the seat with a margin of 10,098 votes (8.41%). He polled 51,303 votes with a vote share of 42.74%. HAM(S) candidate Santosh Kumar Suman got 41,205 votes (34.33%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Suresh Paswan stood third with 6,640 votes (5.53%).

Kutumba Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Rajesh Kumar (Congress)

2015- Rajesh Kumar (Congress)

2010- Lalan Ram (JDU)

Kutumba Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,36,239 or 52.06% in the Kutumba Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,15,483 or 49.37%.