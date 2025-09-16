Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Election: In the 2020 assembly elections, Shashibhushan Hajari of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Ashok Kumar of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 7,222 votes.

Patna:

The Kusheshwar Asthan constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 78 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general category seat and is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituency comes under the Samstipur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Shashibhushan Hajari of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Ashok Kumar of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 7,222 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Shambhavi Choudhary won from the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,87,251 votes by defeating Sunny Hazari of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Kusheshwar Asthan Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,50,786 voters in the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,31,897 were male and 1,18,885 were female voters, while 1 belonged to the third gender. 251 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kusheshwar Asthan in 2020 was 108 (105 men and 3 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency was 2,27,293. Out of this, 1,19,444 voters were male and 1,07,847 were female, and 2 belonged to the third gender. There were 507 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kusheshwar Asthan in 2015 was 30 (22 men and 8 women).

Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, JDU candidate Shashibhushan Hajari won the seat by defeating INC candidate Ashok Kumar. He polled 53,980 votes with a vote share of 39.55. Ashok Kumar got 46,758 votes (34.26%).

Poonam Kumari of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) stood third with 13,362 votes with a 9.79% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Shashibhushan Hajari of the JDU won the seat. He polled 50,062 votes. Dhananjay Kumar Alias Mrinal Paswan of the LJP got 30,212 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 19,850 votes or 18.20%.

2021 bypoll: Aman Bhushan Hajari (JDU)

2020: Shashi Bhushan Hazari (JDU)

2015: Shashi Bhushan Hazari (JDU)

2010: Shashi Bhushan Hazari (BJP)

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituency was 1,33,339 or 54.43 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,09,053 or 51.17 per cent.