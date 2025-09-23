Kurtha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Kurtha Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Bagi Kumar Verma of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Satyadeo Singh with a margin of 27,810 votes.

Patna:

The Kurtha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 215 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Kurtha Assembly constituency comes under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bagi Kumar Verma of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Satyadeo Singh with a margin of 27,810 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won from the Jahanabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,52,591 by defeating Chandeshwar Prasad of the JD(U). In 2015, JD(U) candidate Ravindra Singh registered a win in the Arwal constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Chitranjan Kumar registered his victory from the seat.

Kurtha Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,37,347 voters in the Kurtha constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 73,365 voters were male and 62,918 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,064 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Arwal in 2020 was 853( 826 were men and 27 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Arwal constituency was 1,15,581 out of this, 59,913 voters were male and 55,530 were female. There were 138 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kurtha in 2015 was 409 (265 were men and 144 were women).

Kurtha Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kurtha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kurtha Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kurtha Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kurtha Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Bagi Kumar Verma won the seat with a margin of 27,810 (20.28%). He polled 54,227 votes with a vote share of 39.54%. Verma defeated JD(U)candidate Satyadeo Singh, who got 26,417 votes (19.26%). LJP candidate Bhuwneshwar Pathak stood third with 20,509 votes (14.95%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, candidate Satyadeo Singh won the seat with a margin of 14,119 (12.22%). He polled 43,676 votes with a vote share of 37.79%. RLSP candidate Ashok Kumar Verma got 29,557 votes (25.57%) and was the runner-up. BSP candidate Rajendra Yadav stood third with 8,896 votes (7.7%).

Kurtha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952 Ramacharan Singh Yadav Socialist Party

1957 Kameshwar Sharma Indian National Congress

1962 Ramacharan Singh Yadav Praja Socialist Party

1967 Jagdeo Prasad Samyukta Socialist Party

1969 Jagdeo Prasad Shoshit Dal

1972 Ramashray Prasad Singh Indian National Congress

1977 Nagmani Shoshit Samaj Dal

1980 Sahdev Prasad Yadav Janata Party

1985 Nagmani Independent

1990 Mudrika Singh Yadav Janata Dal

1995 Sahdev Prasad Yadav Janata Dal

2000 Shiv Bachan Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal

2005 Suchitra Sinha Lok Janshakti Party

2005 Suchitra Sinha Janata Dal (United)

2010 Satyadeo Singh Janata Dal (United)

2015 Satyadeo Singh Janata Dal (United)

2020 Bagi Kumar Verma Rashtriya Janata Dal

Kurtha Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,37,144 or 55.13% in the Kurtha Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 14,119 or 12.22%.