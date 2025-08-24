Kurhani Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Kedar Prasad Gupta from the BJP currently represents the Kurhani seat and was elected from the Kurhani constituency in the December 2022 by-election.

Patna:

The Kurhani Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 93 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kurhani is part of the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kedar Prasad Gupta from the BJP currently represents the Kurhani seat and was elected from the Kurhani constituency in the December 2022 by-election. In 2020, Anil Kumar Sahni of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Kedar Prasad Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 712 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Raj Bhushan Choudhary won from the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 234,927 votes by defeating Ajay Nishad of the Congress.

Kurhani Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kurhani Assembly constituency is a part of the Muzaffarpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,04,244 voters in the Kurhani constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,60,415 voters were male and 1,43,824 were female. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 845 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kurhani in 2020 was 736 (706 men and 30 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kurhani constituency was 2,65,669. Out of this, 1,42,900 voters were male and 1,22,764 were female. Five voters belonged to the third gender. There were 840 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kurhani in 2015 was 1,077 (1,043 were men and 34 were women).

Kurhani Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kurhani constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kurhani Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kurhani Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kurhani Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Anil Kumar Sahni won the seat with a margin of 712 votes (0.37 %). He was polled 78,549 votes with a vote share of 40.23%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta, who got 77,837 votes (39.86%). RLSP candidate Ram Babu Singh stood third with 10,041 votes (5.14%) and Independent candidate Sanjay Kumar was in the fourth position with just 4,802 votes (2.46%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta won the seat. He was polled 73,227 votes with a vote share of 42.33%. Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh got 61657 (35.64%) and was the runner-up. Gupta defeated Singh by a margin of 11570 votes.

Kurhani Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Kapil Deo Narayan Singh (Congress)

1962: Ramgulam Choudhary (Congress)

1967: Krishna Nandan Sahay (Congress)

1969: Sadhu Sharan Shahi (Praja Socialist Party)

1972: Sadhu Sharan Shahi (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1977: Sadhu Sharan Shahi (Janata Party)

1980: Ram Parikshan Sah (Janata Party)

1985: Shivnandan Rai (Congress)

1990: Sadhu Sharan Shahi (Independent)

1991: (by-election): RP Sahu (Janata Party)

1995: Basawan Prasad Bhagat (Janata Party)

2000: Basawan Prasad Bhagat (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Manoj Singh Kushwaha (Janata Dal (United))

2010: Manoj Singh Kushwaha (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Kedar Prasad Gupta (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2020: Anil Sahani (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2022 (by-election): Kedar Prasad Gupta (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Kurhani Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,95,257 or 64.18% in the Kurhani Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,73,007 or 65.