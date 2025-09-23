Kumhrar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Kumhrar is a BJP stronghold in Patna district, with low voter turnout and decades of consistent victories, making it a key seat to watch in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Patna:

Kumhrar is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. It is a General category assembly seat located in Patna district and is one of the six assembly segments that make up the Patna Sahib parliamentary seat. The constituency has been a stronghold of the BJP for over three decades, with the party consistently winning by large margins, making it almost a guaranteed victory for them. Prominent BJP leaders like the late Sushil Kumar Modi and Arun Kumar Sinha have played key roles in establishing and maintaining this dominance.

While the Congress managed to win the seat briefly in 1985, regional parties such as the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan coalition have struggled to make a significant impact since then. Low voter turnout has often worked in BJP’s favor, and for the opposition to pose a real challenge in the 2025 elections, mobilising the large number of disengaged voters will be crucial to breaking the BJP’s long-standing grip on Kumhrar.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad of the BJP secured victory from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin over Anshul Avijit Kushwaha of the INC. The strongest aspects of Bankipur’s profile remain its solid BJP loyalty, the consolidated Kayastha vote bank, and the Sinha family legacy, which have together ensured repeated electoral victories despite low voter turnout and minimal opposition impact.

Kumhrar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 427,427 voters in the Kumhrar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 226,659 were male and 200,743 were female voters. 25 belonged to the third gender. 371 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kumhrar in 2020 was 346 (296 men and 50 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kumhrar constituency was 408,418. Out of this, 222,902 voters were male, 185,478 were female, and 38 belonged to the third gender. There were 702 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kumhrar in 2015 was 253 (200 men and 53 women).

Kumhrar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Digha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kumhrar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kumhrar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kumhrar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Arun Kumar Sinha of the BJP won the Kumhrar seat by a narrow margin, securing 81,400 votes (54.0%). He defeated Dharamendra Kumar of the RJD, who polled 54,937 votes (36.44%), while Pappu Yadav of JAP(L) finished third with 4,333 votes (2.87%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Arun Kumar Sinha, the BJP candidate, won the Kumhrar seat with a margin of 37,275 votes (23.88%), securing 87,792 votes (56.25%) ahead of Aquil Haider of the INC, who garnered 50,517 votes (32.37%). The third-place candidate, Sumit Ranjan Sinha of the SS, received 3,123 votes (2.0%).

2020: Arun Kumar Sinha, BJP

2015: Arun Kumar Sinha, BJP

Kumhrar Voter Turnout

The votes polled in 2020 were 1,50,783, accounting for 35.28% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 1,56,221, representing 38.25% of the eligible electors.