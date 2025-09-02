Kuchaikote Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Amrendra Kumar Pandey of the Janata Dal United won the seat by defeating Kali Prasad Pandey of the Lok Janshakti Party with a margin of 20,630 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Kuchaikote Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 102 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kuchaikote is part of the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Amrendra Kumar Pandey of the Janata Dal United won the seat by defeating Kali Prasad Pandey of the Lok Janshakti Party with a margin of 20,630 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Alok Kumar Suman won from the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 127,180 votes by defeating Prem Nath Chanchal alias Chanchal Paswan of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Kuchaikote Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kuchaikote Assembly constituency is a part of the Gopalganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,232,63 voters in the Kuchaikote constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,675,73 voters were male and 1,556,62 were female. 28 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,689 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kuchaikote in 2020 was 357 (341 men and 16 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kuchaikote constituency was 2,986,98. Out of this, 1,553,66 voters were male and 1,4331,7 were female. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1,112 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kuchaikote in 2015 was 227 (136 men and 91 women).

Kuchaikote Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kuchaikote constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kuchaikote Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kuchaikote Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kuchaikote Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Amrendra Kumar Pandey won the seat with a margin of 20,630 votes (11.85%). He was polled 74,359 votes with a vote share of 41.19%. He defeated Kali Prasad Pandey of the Lok Janshakti Party, who got 53,729 votes (29.76%). RLSP candidate Sunita Devi stood third with 33,533 votes or (18.57%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Amrendra Kumar Pandey won the seat. He was polled 72,224 votes with a vote share of 43.28%. Lok Janshakti Party candidate Kali Prasad Pandey got 68,662 (41.14%) and was the runner-up. Pandey defeated Prasad by a margin of votes 3,562 or 2.23%.

2020: Amrendra Kumar Pandey (Janata Dal United)

2015: Amrendra Kumar Pandeyh (Janata Dal United)

2010: Amrendra Kumar Pandey (Janata Dal United)

1976-2008: Constituency did not exist

1972: Nagina Rai (Congress)

1969: Nagina Rai (Janata Party)

1967: Nagina Rai (Independent)

1962: Shiva Kumar Pathak (Congress)

1957: Vachaspati Sharma (Congress)

1952: Shiva Kumar Pathak (Congress)

Kuchaikote Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,805,30 or 55.85% in the Kuchaikote Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,668,92 or 55.87%.