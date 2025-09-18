Korha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Korha Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Kavita Devi won the Korha seat by defeating Congress candidate Punam Kumari alias Punam Paswan with a margin of 28,943 votes.

Patna:

The Korha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 69 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Korha Assembly constituency comes under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP candidate Kavita Devi won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Punam Kumari. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav won from the Purnia Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 23,847 votes by defeating Santosh Kumar of Janata Dal (United).

Korha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Korha Assembly constituency is a part of the Katihar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,9,1238 voters in the Korha constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,47,478 voters were male and 1,43,744 were female. There were 1,171 postal votes (1,106 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Korha was 224. (215 men and 09 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Korha Assembly constituency was 2,47,219. Out of this, 1,27,847 voters were male and 1,19,368 were female. There were 113 (74 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Korha was 151 (127 men and 24 women) in 2015.

Korha Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Korha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Korha Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Korha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Korha Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Kavita Devi won the seat with a margin of 28,943 votes. (15.03%). She received 1,04,625 votes with a vote share of 53.31%. She defeated Congress candidate Punam Kumari alias Punam Paswan who got 75,682 votes (38.56%). NOTA stood third with 3,764 votes (1.92%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Punam Kumari alias Punam Paswan won the seat with a margin of 5,426 votes (3.22%). She was polled 78,409 votes with a vote share of 45.53%. BJP candidate Mahesh Pawan got 72,983 votes (42.38%) and was the runner-up. NOTA stood third with 3,823 votes (2.22%).

Korha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Kavita Devi (BJP)

2015: Punam Kumari Alias Punam Paswan (Congress)

2010: Mahesh Paswan (BJP)

Oct 2005: Sunita Devi (Congress)

Feb 2005: Sunita Devi (Congress)

2000: Mahesh Paswan (BJP)

1995: Sitaram Das (Janata Dal)

1990: Sitaram Das (Janata Dal)

1985: Vishwa Nath Rishi (Congress)

1980: Vishwa Nath Rishi (Congress)

1977: Sita Ram Das (JNP)

Korha Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Korha Assembly constituency was 1,92,496 or 67.41 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,68,399 or 69.68 per cent.