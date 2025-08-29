Kishanganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Kishanganj Assembly Election 2025: Kishanganj Assembly Election 2025: Congress candidate Ijaharul Husain won the seat in 2020 by defeating BJP candidate Sweety Singh with a margin of 1,381 votes.

The Kishanganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 54 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kishanganj Assembly constituency comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, Congress candidate Ijaharul Husain won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Sweety Singh. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed won from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,692 votes by defeating Mujahid Alam of Janata Dal (United).

Kishanganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kishanganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Kishanganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,93,565 voters in the Kishanganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,47,986 voters were male and 1,45,562 were female. There were 1,047 postal votes (992 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kishanganj was 72 (70 men and 02 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kishanganj Assembly constituency was 2,57,258. Out of this, 1,32,915 voters were male and 1,24,333 were female. There were 1,424 (1,344 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kishanganj was 22 (13 men and 09 women) in 2015.

Kishanganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kishanganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kishanganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kishanganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kishanganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ijaharul Husain won the seat with a margin of 1,381 votes (0.78%). He received 61,078 votes with a vote share of 34.20%. He defeated BJP candidate Sweety Singh who got 59,697 votes (33.42%). AIMIM candidate Mohammad Qamrul Hoda stood third with 41,904 votes (23.46%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Dr Mohammad Jawaid won the seat with a margin of 8,609 votes (5.06%). He was polled 66,522 votes with a vote share of 38.83%. BJP candidate Sweety Singh got 57,913 votes (33.80%) and was the runner-up. AIMIM candidate Tasiruddin stood third with 16,440 votes (9.60%).

2020: Ijaharul Husain (Congress)

2015: Dr Mohammad Jawaid (Congress)

2010: Dr Mohammad Jawaid (Congress)

Oct 2005: Akhatarul (RJD)

Feb 2005: Akhtarul (RJD)

2000: Prof Ravindra Charan Yadav (RJD)

1995: Rabindra Charan Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Mohammad Mustaque Munna (Janata Dal)

1985 Mohammad Mustaque (LKD)

1980 Mohammad Mustaque (JNP)

1977 Raj Nandan Prasad (Congress)

Kishanganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kishanganj Assembly constituency was 1,77,573 or 60.86 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,70,227 or 66.63 per cent.