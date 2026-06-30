Khan Sir's protection from arrest extended till July 3 in coaching institute firing case

Patna:

In a significant development, a Patna court on Tuesday extended the stay on the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case till the next hearing on July 3. Khan Sir was named in the FIR related to a firing incident by his guards when miscreants vandalised his coaching institute in early June. He was named in the FIR, and the court on June 9 granted him protection from arrest, which was later extended till June 30.

Patna court seeks details of arms licenses of both security guards of Khan Sir

The court will also hear the bail applications of both security guards of Khan Sir who are in judicial custody on July 3. "During the hearing on Tuesday, the court sought details of the arms licenses of both security guards of Khan," said Satyam Jha, the lawyer of Khan's rival Roshan Anand.

"The matter has been listed for arguments on July 3, and the 'no coercive action' order against Khan will remain in force till then," he added. Roshan Anand is one of the accused in the case linked to the alleged vandalism and stone-pelting outside Khan's institute on June 2. He is currently out on bail.

Khan Sir's security guards are accused of opening fire

The case relates to a firing incident that occurred in early June after Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the incident. Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', has been named in an FIR in connection with vandalism at his coaching centre in Bihar's Patna, police said on Friday.

A group of 15-20 people had allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones on its premises on Tuesday night. Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that the educator has been named in the FIR and he will be questioned by the police. He, however, did not specify the charges against Khan.

Police had recently detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots during the vandalism. Soon after the vandalism incident, Khan had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place. Members of a rival coaching institute had held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Khan himself orchestrated the incident.

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Khan Sir gets interim protection from arrest in Patna coaching firing case