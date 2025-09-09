Khajauli Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Khajauli Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Arun Shankar Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sitaram Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 22689 votes.

The Khajauli Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 33 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Khajauli Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Arun Shankar Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sitaram Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 22689 votes.

Khajauli Assembly constituency also comes under the Jhanjharpur Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Rampreet Mandal won from Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 184169 votes by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Khajauli Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Khajauli Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 305735 voters in the Khajauli constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 160556 were male and 145175 were female voters. Only four voters belonged to the third gender. Over 1135 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khajauli in 2020 was 522 (484 men and 38 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Khajauli constituency was 279501. Out of this, 147396 voters were male, 132094 were female. Only 11 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 792 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khajauli in 2015 was 174 (134 men and 40 women).

Khajauli Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Khajauli constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Khajauli Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Khajauli Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Khajauli Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Arun Shankar Prasad won the seat with a margin of 22689 votes (12.22%). He polled 83161 votes with a vote share of 44.51%. He defeated RJD candidate Sitaram Yadav, who got 60472 votes (32.37%). JAPL candidate Braj Kishor Yadav stood third with 9572 votes (6.14%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Sitaram Yadav won the seat with margin of 10703 votes (6.61%). BJP candidate Arun Shankar Prasad got 60831 votes (37.04%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Amiruddin stood third with 7568 votes (4.61%).

2020: Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP)

2015: Sitaram Yadav (RJD)

2010: Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP)

Oct 2005: Ram (BJP)

Feb 2005: Ram (BJP)

2000: Ram Lakhan Ram "raman" (RJD)

1995: Ram Lashan Ram "raman" (CPI)

1990: Vilat Paswan 'vihangam' (INC)

1985: Bilat Paswan Vihangam (INC)

1980: Ram Lakhan Ram Raman (CPI)

1977: Ram Karan Paswan (JNP)

1972: Mahendra Narayan Jha (INC)

Khajauli Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Khajauli Assembly constituency was 186837 or 61.11 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 164227 or 58.76 per cent.