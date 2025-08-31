Khagaria Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Khagaria Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Chhatrapati Yadav of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Poonam Devi Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 3,000 votes.

Patna:

The Khagaria Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 149 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Khagaria Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Chhatrapati Yadav of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Poonam Devi Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 3,000 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, LJP(RV) candidate Rajesh Verma won from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,61,131 votes by defeating Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha of the CPIM.

Khagaria Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Khagaria Assembly constituency is a part of the Khagaria district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,60,064 voters in the Khagaria constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,36,113 were male and 1,23,944 were female voters. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. 1,299 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khagaria in 2020 was 719 (683 men and 36 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Khagaria constituency was 236306. Out of this, 1,26,780 voters were male, 1,09,520 were female and six belonged to a third gender. There were 859 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khagaria in 2015 was 403 (371 men and 32 women).

Khagaria Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Khagaria constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Khagaria Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Khagaria Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Khagaria Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Indian National Congress candidate Chhatrapati Yadav won the seat with a margin of 3,000 votes. He polled 46,980 votes with a vote share of 31.14%. He defeated JDU candidate Poonam Devi Yadav, who got 43,980 votes (29.15%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Renu Kumari stood third with 20,719 votes (13.73%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Poonam Devi Yadav won the seat with a margin of 25,565 votes. She polled 64,767 votes with a vote share of 46.43%. Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Rajesh Kumar got 39,202 votes (28.1%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party candidate Manohar Kumar Yadav stood third with 12,791 votes (9.17%).

2020: Chhatrapati Yadav (Indian National Congress)

2015: Poonam Devi Yadav (Janata Dal United)

2010: Poonam Devi Yadav (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Poonam Devi Yadav (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Poonam (Lok Janshakti Party)

2000: Yogendra Singh (CPIM)

1995: Chandramukhi Devi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1990: Ranveer Yadav (Independent)

1985: Satdeo Singh (Congress)

1980: Ram Sharan Yadav (Janata Party Secular - Ch Charan Singh)

1977: Ram Sharan Yadav (Independent)

Khagaria Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Khagaria Assembly constituency was 1,51,305 or 58.18 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,39,541 or 59.05 per cent.