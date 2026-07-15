Ketan Agarwal rerun in Bihar? Railway staffer kills husband to clear way for extramarital affair

Supaul:

A Railway Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posted in Bihar's Supaul district has been arrested along with her alleged lover and a contract killer for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband, a railway employee. The Katihar Railway Police Division solved the case within four days, claiming the murder was carried out for a contract payment of Rs 4 lakh as part of sinister conspiracy. The case brought back memory of the Ketan Agarwal murder case in Pune.

The victim has been identified as Dev Kumar Gunjan. He worked as an electrical staff member with the Railways and was posted in Jamui district.

The accused have been identified as Samita Kumari, the MVI posted in Supaul, her alleged lover Ajit Kumar who is employed with the electricity department in Jehanabad, and Raju Kumar alias Dheeraj, the alleged contract killer.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed immediately after a complaint of murder was lodged the murder with the Railway Police solving the case in a span of 4 days.

How the killing was carried out

According to police, he was travelling to Supaul to meet his wife when he was shot on July 11 near Badlaghat under the jurisdiction of the Mansi Railway Police Station in the Katihar Railway Division.

Gunjan sustained critical injuries in the attack and later died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The murder conspiracy

Following the shooting, the Railway Police constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. During the investigation, officers traced the alleged conspiracy to Samita Kumari and Ajit Kumar.

According to police, the two allegedly hired Raju Kumar to kill Gunjan and agreed to pay him Rs 4 lakh for carrying out the murder. Investigators said the shooter was arrested after the SIT gathered evidence linking him to the crime.

During questioning, Ajit Kumar allegedly told investigators that Dev Kumar Gunjan was an obstacle to his relationship with Samita Kumari. Police said the two then conspired to have Gunjan killed while he was travelling by train.

All three accused are in police custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.

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