Kerala Congress alleges voter deletions helped NDA's Bihar sweep In a social media post, Kerala Congress said the Election Commission’s dataset did not include a single illegal immigrant, questioning the rationale behind the mass removal of names.

New Delhi:

Kerala Congress has raised serious allegations over the Bihar Assembly election results held on November 14, claiming that large-scale deletions from voter lists played a crucial role in the NDA’s overwhelming victory. The party said that out of the 202 seats won by the National Democratic Alliance, 128 were in constituencies where many genuine voters’ names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Allegations of misuse of SIR

According to Kerala Congress, the SIR exercise, which was intended to identify illegal immigrants, was misused to remove legitimate voters, many of whom came from vulnerable and economically weaker sections. The party analyzed Election Commission data on voter deletions and compared it with winning margins in each constituency, claiming that the pattern clearly favored the NDA.

In a social media post, Kerala Congress said the Election Commission’s dataset did not include a single illegal immigrant, questioning the rationale behind the mass removal of names. The party called the exercise a “wholesale purge,” warning that if such practices continued, the democratic process could be undermined in future elections.

Union minister dismisses claims

Union Minister Chirag Paswan dismissed the allegations, saying the opposition was looking for excuses instead of reflecting on their own performance. “If they had spent half the effort improving themselves, parties like Congress and RJD would have done much better,” he remarked.

Election outcome: NDA’s massive win

The Bihar Assembly elections ended in a resounding victory for the NDA, which won 202 out of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, followed closely by JD(U) with 85. Other NDA allies also performed strongly.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, suffered a severe setback. The RJD secured only 25 seats, while Congress managed six. AIMIM won five, BSP one, and a few smaller Left parties claimed minor victories. High-profile entrant Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj failed to win a single seat, despite an extensive campaign.