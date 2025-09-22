Keoti Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Keoti Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Murari Mohan Jhan of the BJP won the seat by defeating Abdul Bari Siddiqui of the RJD with a margin of 5,126 votes.

Patna:

The Keoti constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 86 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Keoti Assembly constituency comes under the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Murari Mohan Jhan of the BJP won the seat by defeating Abdul Bari Siddiqui of the RJD with a margin of 5,126 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav won from the Madhubani Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 151,945 votes by defeating Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatimi of the RJD.

Keoti Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,89,626 voters in the Keoti constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,54,494 were male and 1,35,123 were female voters, while 9 belonged to the third gender. 430 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Keoti in 2020 was 245 (230 men and 15 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Keoti constituency was 2,66,544. Out of this, 1,44,029 voters were male and 1,22,503 were female, and 12 belonged to the third gender. There were 605 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Keoti in 2015 was 216 (136 men and 80 women).

Keoti Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Keoti constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Keoti Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Keoti Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Keoti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, BJP candidate Murari Mohan Jha won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui. He polled 76,372 votes. Abdul Bari got 71,246 votes.

Yogesh Ranjan, an independent candidate, stood third with 3,304 votes with a 2.02% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Faraz Fatmi of the RJD won the seat. He polled 68,601 votes. Ashok Kumar Yadav of the BJP got 60,771 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 7,830 votes or 5.51%.

2020: Murari Mohan Jha (BJP)

2015: Faraz Fatmi (RJD)

2010: Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP)

2005: Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP)

2005: Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP)

2000: Ghulam Sarwar (RJD)

1995: Ghulam Sarwar (Janata Dal)

1990: Ghulam Sarwar (Janata Dal)

1985: Kalim Ahmad (Congress)

1980: Shamaele Nabi (Congress)

1977: Durgadas Thakur (Janata Party)

Keoti Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Keoti Assembly constituency was 1,60,393 or 56.46 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,42,014 or 54.62 per cent.