Katoria Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Katoria, a reserved constituency in Bihar's Banka district, has seen competitive elections with key victories by Dr. Nikki Hembrom (BJP) in 2020 and Sweety Sima Hembram (RJD) in 2015, reflecting shifting political dynamics and strong tribal representation.

Katoria is one of the 243 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. Located in the Banka district, it is part of the Banka Lok Sabha constituency, which also comprises Amarpur, Banka, Belhar, and Dhoraiya assembly segments. Reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), Katoria represents a significant tribal population and is predominantly rural, with agriculture serving as the main source of livelihood. The constituency is shaped by a rich tapestry of tribal culture, local traditions, and socio-economic challenges. Politically, Katoria has seen contests among major parties such as the Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress, with voter preferences often swayed by shifting alliances and broader state-level political trends.

The Katoria Assembly constituency falls under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, Dr. Nikki Hembrom of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Katoria seat with 74,785 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) candidate Giridhari Yadav was re-elected to the 18th Lok Sabha for his fourth term, securing a decisive victory from the Banka constituency. He defeated his closest rival, Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), by a margin of 103,844 votes. Giridhari Yadav received a total of 506,678 votes, while Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav garnered 402,834 votes.

Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Katoria Assembly constituency is a part of the Vaishali district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 159,138 voters in the Katoria constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 81,347 were male and 76,939 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. Voters who actually voted in Katoria in 2020 were 159,138 (81,347 men and 76,939 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Katoria constituency was 232,942, of which 124,185 were male, 108,754 were female, and none were from the third gender. The constituency had 787 valid postal votes, and the number of service voters was 134, comprising 128 men and 6 women.

Katoria Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

Katoria Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Katoria Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the Katoria constituency witnessed a competitive electoral battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Dr. Nikki Hembrom, emerged victorious with 74,785 votes, securing 47.01% of the total vote share. Dr. Hembrom defeated her closest rival, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sweety Sima Hembram, who received 68,364 votes, or 42.98% of the vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sweety Sima Hembram won the seat with a margin of 10,337 votes. She polled 54,760 votes with a vote share of 41.35%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nikki Hembram got 44,423 votes (33.55%) and was the runner-up. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Anjala Hansda stood third with 17,481 votes (13.2%).

2020: Dr. Nikki Hembrom (BJP)

2015: Sweety Sima Hembram (RJD)

2010: Sonelal Hembram (BJP)

October 2005: Pappu Yadav (RJD)

February 2005: Alias Pappu (LJP)

2000: Giridhari Yadav (RJD)

1995: Giridhari Yadav (JD)

1990: Suresh Prasad Yadav (INC)

1985: Suresh Prasad Yadav (ICS)

1980: Suresh Prasad Yadav (INC(U))

1977: Guneshwar Prasad Singh (JNP)

Katoria Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Katoria Assembly constituency was 153,797 or 96.14%. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 139,724 or 97.56%.