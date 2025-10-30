Katihar Assembly Election 2025: BJP's Tarakishore Prasad in three-way contest with VIP and Jan Suraaj Katihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Katihar seat of the Bihar Assembly is currently held by BJP's Tarakishore Prasad, who won in the 2020 elections with a margin of 10,519 votes against RJD's Ram Prakash Mahto.

Patna:

The Katihar assembly constituency in Bihar is set for a three-way contest between Tarakishore Prasad, the incumbent MLA from the BJP and Vikassheel Insaan Party's (VIP) Saurabh Kumar Agarwal and Ghazi Sharique Ahmad of the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishore in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2025. Katihar will go to polls on November 11 in the second phase of the elections.

The Katihar Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Tariq Anwar won from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 49,863 votes by defeating Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United).

Katihar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Katihar Assembly constituency is a part of the Katihar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,73,824 voters in the Katihar constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,40,508 voters were male and 1,33,302 were female. There were 1,980 postal votes (1,848 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Katihar was 408. (393 men and 15 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Katihar Assembly constituency was 2,42,829. Out of this, 1,29,571 voters were male and 1,13,247 were female. There were 243 (193 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Katihar was 373 (297 men and 76 women) in 2015.

Katihar Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Katihar constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11, along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Katihar Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Katihar will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Katihar Constituency past assembly election winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat with a margin of 10,519 votes. (6.19%). He received 82,669 votes with a vote share of 48.47%. He defeated RJD candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto who got 72,150 votes (42.30%). Independent candidate Mohammad Kalamuddin Ansari Alies Kalam stood third with 2,533 votes (1.49%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat with a margin of 14,894 votes (9.76%). He was polled 66,048 votes with a vote share of 42.98%. JD(U) candidate Bijay Singh got 51,154 votes (33.29%) and was the runner-up. NCP candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto stood third with 18,856 votes (12.27%).