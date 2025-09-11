Katihar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Katihar Assembly Election 2025: BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto with a margin of 10,519 votes.

Katihar:

The Katihar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 63 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Katihar Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Tariq Anwar won from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 49,863 votes by defeating Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United).

Katihar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Katihar Assembly constituency is a part of the Katihar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,73,824 voters in the Katihar constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,40,508 voters were male and 1,33,302 were female. There were 1,980 postal votes (1,848 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Katihar was 408. (393 men and 15 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Katihar Assembly constituency was 2,42,829. Out of this, 1,29,571 voters were male and 1,13,247 were female. There were 243 (193 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Katihar was 373 (297 men and 76 women) in 2015.

Katihar Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Katihar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Katihar Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Katihar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Katihar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat with a margin of 10,519 votes. (6.19%). He received 82,669 votes with a vote share of 48.47%. He defeated RJD candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto who got 72,150 votes (42.30%). Independent candidate Mohammad Kalamuddin Ansari Alies Kalam stood third with 2,533 votes (1.49%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat with a margin of 14,894 votes (9.76%). He was polled 66,048 votes with a vote share of 42.98%. JD(U) candidate Bijay Singh got 51,154 votes (33.29%) and was the runner-up. NCP candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto stood third with 18,856 votes (12.27%).

Katihar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

2015: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

2010: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

Oct 2005: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

Feb 2005: Ram Prakash Mahto (RJD)

2000: Ram Prakash Mahto (RJD)

1995: Jagbandhu Adhikari (BJP)

1990: Ram Prakash Mahto (Janata Dal)

1985: Satya Narayan Prasad (Congress)

1980: Sitaram Chamaria (Congress)

1977: Jagbandhu Adhikari (JNP)

Katihar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Katihar Assembly constituency was 1,69,767 or 62.33 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,69,767 or 63.30 per cent.